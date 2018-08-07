Top TV director David Semel has partnered with Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Under the deal, Semel will direct the pilots and executive produce projects he develops with Kapital for broadcast, cable or streaming networks.

Semel, who will work with Kapital’s Kaplan and Dana Honor, has one of the best track records for a drama pilot director, with 18 of the pilots he has helmed going to series, including Man in the High Castle, Star Trek: Discovery, Heroes, Person of Interest, Madam Secretary and Code Black. He worked as producing director on House and Dawson’s Creek, and his episodic work includes Homeland, American Horror Story and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

“Dave Semel has directed some of the best pilots and some of the best episodes I’ve ever seen, and he has tremendous taste in material,” Kaplan said. “We at Kapital are so excited to be tackling network, cable and streaming with Dave.”

This is the second deal with a director that Kapital has made this summer, following the pact with leading multi-camera comedy episodic director Victor Gonzalez.

Since launching Kapital, Kaplan has forged partnerships with talent, signing pod deals with producers, Tracy Katsky and Wendi Trilling, which have yielded series orders, producing pacts with writers/directors, John Hamburg and Gonzalez, and a joint venture with Merman, the company of longtime Kaplan collaborator Horgan and Clelia Mountford.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the great privilege of working with many of the industry’s best voices,” said Semel. “Aaron is a remarkable producer with a great eye for material, and I’m thrilled to partner with him and his team at Kapital Entertainment as I further develop my own brand of storytelling.”

Former top TV lit agent Kaplan started his career as a producer with a drama series, Fox’s Terra Nova, before amassing a sizable comedy portfolio. He recently returned to the drama genre with Showtime’s The Chi, which has been renewed for a second season, and the upcoming Tell Me a Story for CBS All Access and A Million Little Things for ABC.

Semel is repped by CAA and Bruce Gellman.