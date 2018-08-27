Emerging digital news brand ATTN: has hired former Content Group and Pop exec Jessie Surovell is as Head of Television Development.

She will head up the company’s television and originals development department, overseeing original scripted and unscripted series for platforms, streaming services and television. Her portfolio will also include the development of ATTN:’s library of short-form digital content into serialized long-form projects with potential to air beyond the digital realm.

ATTN: launched its TV department earlier this year and has put projects in development with Paramount Television, ABC News and Freeform. It also has shows in the works for , Snapchat and IGTV.

“As ATTN: continues to develop more original, long-form projects for television and streaming services, we wanted to bring someone onboard with the vision and experience to make the next ‘must watch’ series,” ATTN: co-founder Matthew Segal said in a press release. “Jessie’s background and proven track record in development makes her a unique talent, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome her to the team.”

At The Content Group, a creative collective recently launched by Asylum Entertainment co-founder Steve Michaels, Surovell served as VP of Content Strategy. Before that, she was VP of Development at Pop, the CBS-Lionsgate cable network.

“I’ve always been most excited by the challenge of building something new and innovative, and have fallen in love with the ATTN: brand,” Surovell said. “I’m so impressed with the success they’ve achieved in such a short amount of time and am beyond thrilled to join ATTN: as they continue this push into long-form content. I look forward to helping solidify them as a major player in the new television landscape.”