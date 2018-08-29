Jane Krakowski is set to co-star opposite Hailee Steinfeld in Dickinson, Apple’s straight-to-series half-hour comedy about 1800s poet Emily Dickinson. The project hails from Paul Lee’s independent studio wiip, Darlene Hunt and Alena Smith.

Krakowski is coming off back-to-back co-starring turns on Tina Fey’s 30 Rock on NBC and Fey and Robert Carlock’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, which is wrapping its run on Netflix after four seasons.

Written by Smith, Dickinson is set during Emily Dickinson’s era with a modern sensibility and tone. It takes viewers into the world of Emily (Steinfeld), audaciously exploring the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of a budding writer who doesn’t fit in to her own time through her imaginative point of view.

Krakowski will play Mrs. Dickinson, Emily’s mother.

Smith executive produces with David Gordon Green, who also is set to direct, along with Michael Sugar and Ashley Zalta for Sugar23 Productions; Alex Goldstone for Anonymous Content; and Hunt.

Born in 1830, Emily Dickinson is considered one of America’s greatest and most original poets of all time.

Krakowski has earned Emmy nominations for her turns on Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, 30 Rock and Fox’s Ally McBeal. She recently starred in Broadway’s She Loves Me, landing a Tony nomination. She is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.