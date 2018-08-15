The Directors Guild said Ang Lee, Fox Searchlight chairman Nancy Utley, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), SAG-AFTRA senior advisor John McGuire and costume designer Ann Roth will be the recipients of this year’s DGA Honors. The ceremony is set for October 18 at the DGA Theater in New York City.

The awards recognize “individuals and institutions that have made distinguished contributions to American culture through the world of film and television, and recognizes the diversity of achievement — in business, government, and labor — required to produce the best entertainment in the world,” the guild said today in unveiling 2018 list.

“There is nowhere more fitting to celebrate the confluence of entertainment, labor and politics than New York, our cultural epicenter,” DGA president Thomas Schlamme. “It’s where a legendary director like Ang Lee, as a budding Taiwanese filmmaker, came to get started — and costume designing great Ann Roth made her mark in film and on Broadway.”

He added: “The success of creators is made possible by collaborative business leaders who support and elevate their creative visions like Fox Searchlight chair Nancy Utley, labor leaders who fight for their rights like SAG-AFTRA senior advisor John McGuire, and lawmakers like Senator Amy Klobuchar who advocate for them and safeguard their work. Our culture is enriched by such a critical support system, resulting in the best film and television in the world.”

Previous honorees have includes the likes of Ron Howard, Nora Ephron, Jonathan Demme, Spike Lee, Lorne Michaels, Dick Wolf, Robert de Niro, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg.