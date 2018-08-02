The DGA has pulled back the curtain on its 2019 awards schedule, setting the 71st annual trophy show for Saturday, February 2, at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland. It also said that Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film nominees will be announced on January 8 and TV, Commercial and Documentary nominees will be revealed the day before.

The Directors Guild also set online voting dates and said it will continue to allow Feature Film screeners to be distributed to members for awards consideration.

Here is the complete schedule of key dates for the 2019 DGA Awards:

FEATURE FILM AWARD

Online voting for Feature Film Nominations opens: Monday, November 26

Deadline to vote online for Feature Film Nominations: Monday, January 7

Announce Five Feature Film Nominees: Tuesday January 8

Online voting for Feature Film Award opens: Tuesday January 8

Membership Screenings of Five Nominated Feature Films: Mon-Fri, January 14-18

Deadline to vote online for Feature Film Award: Friday, February 1

TELEVISION AWARDS

Entry Forms for TV & Commercials available online: Friday, September 28

Deadline for submitting Television and Commercials entries: Wednesday, November 28

Online voting for Television Nominations opens: Friday, December 7

Deadline to vote online for Television Nominations: Friday, January 4

Announce all Television and Commercial Nominees: Monday, January 7

FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR AWARD

Entry Forms for First-Time Feature Film Director available online: Tuesday, September 4

For First-Time Feature Director entries with a theatrical release during the period of Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, the deadline is: Friday, October 5

For First-Time Feature Director entries with a theatrical release during the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, the deadline is: Friday, November 9

Announce Five First-Time Feature Film Director Nominees: Tuesday, January 8

DOCUMENTARY AWARD

Entry Form for Documentary available online: Wednesday, September 5

For Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast during the period of Jan. 1 through Sept. 30, the deadline is: Monday, October 1

For Documentary entries with a theatrical release or broadcast during the period of Oct. 1 through Dec. 31, the deadline is: Tuesday, October 30

Announce Documentary Nominees: Monday, January 7

71st ANNUAL AWARDS DINNER

Dinner Reservation Forms Available: Friday, November 30

Deadline for returning all Dinner Reservation Forms: Monday, January 21

DGA Awards Dinner, Hollywood & Highland Center’s Ray Dolby Ballroom: Saturday, February 2