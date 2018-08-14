Twenty-five years after the original series wrapped its seven-season run on CBS, a revival of the classic 1990s sitcom Designing Women is in the works at Sony Pictures TV, with the series’ original creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason heading the new iteration, Deadline’s sister pub TVLine reports.

The series, which ran from September 29, 1986, until May 24, 1993, centers on the lives of four women and one man working together at an Atlanta interior design firm. Designing Women starred Dixie Carter, Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Delta Burke, Meshach Taylor, Alice Ghostley, Julia Duffy, Jan Hooks and Judith Ivey.

Deadline has reached out to Sony TV for comment.

This is the latest revival to come out of Sony Pictures TV. The studio also is behind the revival of One Day at a Time, a reimagining of Norman Lear’s classic sitcom, at Netflix. Deadline recently reported Sony is in the very early stages of a reboot of the 1980s sitcom The Facts of Life, with Appian Way, the company run by Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson, in negotiations to produce the project alongside Jessica Biel via her Iron Ocean Films.

The studio also was behind a potential Mad About You revival with original series stars Helen Hunt and Paul Reiser, but Reiser recently said it was looking unlikely to happen. Mad About You, co-created by Reiser and Danny Jacobson, ran seven seasons from 1992 to 1999 on NBC and won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Sony TV also produced a Mad About You adaptation in China.