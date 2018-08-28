EXCLUSIVE: Filmmaker Deon Taylor is set to direct Sony Screen Gems’ Exposure, off Peter A. Dowling’s spec which the label acquired a year ago, as Deadline reported exclusively.

Exposure follows a rookie Detroit African-American female cop who stumbles upon corrupt officers who are murdering a drug dealer, an incident captured by her body cam. They pursue her through the night in an attempt to destroy the footage, but to make matters worse, they’ve tipped off a criminal gang that she’s responsible for the dealer’s death.

Eric Paquette is overseeing the project for Screen Gems. In a major worldwide rights deal, Paquette also brought Taylor’s latest movie The Intruder into the studio. That psychological thriller stars Dennis Quaid, Meaghan Good, and Michael Ealy and follows a young married couple who after buying a huge Napa Valley estate are threatened by its previous owner.

Sean Sorensen is producing Exposure in association with Taylor’s production company Hidden Empire Film Group, in which he is partners with Roxanne Avent and Robert F. Smith. Avent will serve as EP. Taylor is represented by WME.

Taylor has been busy. He begins shooting the noir thriller Fatale next month with Hilary Swank attached to star. He’s producing the film with his Hidden Empire Film Group partners Avent and Smith. Smith is Taylor’s longtime business partner and finances his projects. Taylor also wrapped, under his new Dark Circus banner, the Meet the Blacks sequel The House Next Door starring Mike Epps, Katt Williams, Rick Ross, Danny Trejo, Bresha Webb, Zulay Henao, Andrew Bachelor (aka ‘King Batch’), and comedians Lil Duval, Michael Blackson and Tyrin Turner. Prior to The Intruder, Taylor produced, the Jamie Foxx-directed comedy feature All-Star Weekend, which stars Foxx (who also produces), Robert Downey Jr., Gerard Butler, Eva Longoria, Jeremy Piven, and Jessica Szohr.

Lionsgate/Codeblack released Taylor’s thriller Traffik last spring which starred Paula Patton, Omar Epps, William Fichtner and Roselyn Sanchez.