Pop singer and actress Demi Lovato has updated fans on her condition via Instagram, saying she will keep fighting the addiction demons that saw her hospitalized a little over a week ago.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato said.

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Lovato said she would use the downtime to recover. She was in the middle of a tour and planned to do some international work in the fall, all of which is now on hold. .

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato said. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”

Sources tell Deadline that heroin was not the cause of her reported overdose, as had been reported earlier.