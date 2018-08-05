Pop singer and actress Demi Lovato has updated fans on her condition via Instagram, saying she will keep fighting the addiction demons that saw her hospitalized a little over a week ago.
“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato said.
“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”
Lovato said she would use the downtime to recover. She was in the middle of a tour and planned to do some international work in the fall, all of which is now on hold. .
“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” Lovato said. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side.”
Sources tell Deadline that heroin was not the cause of her reported overdose, as had been reported earlier.
“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” Lovato’s rep said. “Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”
Lovato, who has struggled with substance abuse, saw her latest single, “Sober,” released last month, in which she revealed that she had relapsed after several years of sobriety.
In the 2017 documentary Simply Complicated, the singer-actress talked about her drug abuse, bipolar disorder, eating disorders and her road to sobriety and a healthy life. The feature-length docu got more than 7 million views during its first week on YouTube in October.
Lovato, 25, started on the Barney & Friends kids series in the early 2000s and did some other TV work before breaking out as the star of Disney Channel’s hit 2008 telefilm Camp Rock opposite Joe Jonas. She reprised the role for the 2010 sequel and also starred in the 2009-2011 Disney Channel series Sonny with a Chance.
She also has had a successful singer career, with five Top 5 albums since 2008 including last year’s Tell Me You Love Me. Her debut single was “This Is Me,” a duet with Jonas from the Camp Rock soundtrack that reach the U.S. top 10. Since then she has had a number of hits including “Sorry Not Sorry,” which peaked at No. 6 in 2017.
Lovato also appeared on Fox’s Glee and voiced Smurfette in the 2017 feature Smurfs: The Lost Village, after playing the character in a handful of animated telefilms.