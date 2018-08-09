Demi Lovato has canceled the rest of her fall tour after being hospitalized for an alleged drug overdose last month. The singer-actress had already canceled scheduled concerts in Atlantic City and Toronto in the wake of the incident.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” world tour was scheduled to hit Mexico for two shows in in September and six shows in South America in November.

“Unfortunately, Demi Lovato has canceled her upcoming Tell Me You Love Me Tour dates in South America, as she is focusing on her recovery,” Live Nation said in a statement. “The 6-city tour was scheduled to visit Chile, Argentina, and Brazil starting November 14th. Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase and credit card purchases will be automatically refunded.”

On Sunday, Lovato wrote on Instagram that she needed time “to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery.” She was released from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Lovato has struggled with substance abuse but celebrated six years of sobriety in March. In her latest single, “Sober,” released in June, she revealed she had relapsed.