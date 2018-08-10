EXCLUSIVE: Alex Essoe, who just booked a role playing Danny Torrance’s mother in Warner Bros’ The Shining continuation Doctor Sleep, has landed another cool genre part. She has been set to co-star opposite Luke Hemsworth and Maggie Q in Death of Me, the new Darren Lynn Bousman-directed psychological thriller penned by Ari Margolis & James Morley III and David Tish.

The film is set on an exotic island where a couple (Hemsworth and Maggie Q) on holiday wake up with no recollection of what transpired the night before. They find a video that shows them as willing participants in a ritual that inexplicably ends with him murdering her.

Essoe, whose credits include Midnighters and Starry Eyes, plays Samantha, the owner of the Airbnb who aids the couple’s search for the truth.

Production just got underway in Thailand on Death of Me, with Envision Media Arts’ Lee Nelson and Tish and Samuel Marshall Productions’ Charles Dorfman producing. EMA’s David Buelow, Media Finance Capital’s David Gilbery, Dobre Films’ Michael Klein and Christopher D’Elia and 13 Films’ Tannaz Anisi and Greg Schenz are executive producers.

Media Finance Capital, Samuel Marshall Productions and EMA financed, and 13 Films is handling international sales.

Essoe is repped by Adam Goldworm of Aperture Entertainment and Bloom Hergott.