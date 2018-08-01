The Toronto Film Festival has landed the world premiere of The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, Canadian director Xavier Dolan’s drama starring Jacob Tremblay. The pic will screen as part of TIFF’s Special Presentations program.

The pic traces the story of a young actor (Tremblay) as he reminisces on the letters he once shared with an American TV star (Harington), who passed away a decade earlier, and the impact those letters had on both their lives. Natalie Portman, Ben Schnetzer, Susan Sarandon, Jared Keeso, Kathy Bates, Thandie Newton, Emily Hampshire and Sarah Gadon co-star.

“In only a few short years, Xavier Dolan has drawn film lovers all over the world into his personal vision,” TIFF artistic director Cameron Bailey said. “That vision and his remarkable skill as a filmmaker are on full display in his English-language debut. We are honoured to premiere it in Toronto.”

Back in February, Dolan — who won the Cannes Jury Prize and Grand Prize for It’s Only the End of the World in 2016 — made what he called the “extremely difficult decision” to cut Jessica Chastain’s character from The Death and Life of John F. Donovan, his English-language debut

The 43rd Toronto Film Festival runs September 6-16.