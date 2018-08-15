After six years, Dealflicks Inc. is calling it quits. Dubbed the “Priceline for movie tickets”, the San Francisco-based start-up sent out an email to their users Tuesday saying: “we are unable to continue to operate moving forward based on our financial situation.” The shutdown is effective immediately.

In an era where MoviePass is struggling and AMC’s subscription plan is gaining traction, Dealflicks, which started in Los Angeles and was founded by Kevin Hong and Sean Wycliffe, couldn’t gain the traction they wanted. Their goal was to partner with theaters for discounts up to 60% off of movie tickets and concessions during downtime at theaters.

Smaller theaters such as Bow Tie Cinemas and B&B Theatres jumped on the Dealflicks bandwagon, but it didn’t gain steam. It was available on only 3,000 screens out of nearly 40,000 movie screens in North America. In 2016, the struggle continued when their largest partner Carmike Cinemas, was acquired by AMC Theatres. That took away 250 theaters from the Dealflicks network. In 2017, their revenue took a hit, going from $3.7 million to $2 million.

