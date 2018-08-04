It came as a shocker when FX in March announced that it is not going forward with its Marvel’s Deadpool animated adult action-comedy series, from Atlanta creator/executive producer/star Donald Glover and writer Stephen Glover, citing “creative differences”

Landgraf made it clear the decision was entirely Marvel’s. “Marvel controls the IP and the decisions around the IP. it was their decision not to go forward with Donald and Stephen’s version, I personally liked it.,” he told Deadline.

Lewis C.K.’s Emmy-winning comedy series Louie already had been on an indefinite hiatus when the allegations of sexual harassment against him surfaced last fall, prompting FX to sever ties with him. Could Louie ever come back to FX?

Landgraf was noncommittal. “I don’t know,” he told Deadline. “I think a lot of it comes down to the women stepping up across society, and their voices are being heard that were suppressed for so long.”

FX’s TCA lineup today included a table read and panel for FX’s veteran comedy series It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, heading into its 13th season and already renewed for a 14th.

“It’s hard to remember that a show can still be as vibrant and as original and still do work that is groundbreaking and be innovative in season 13,” Landgraf said of It’s Always Sunny.

As for when the series will end, “we are at a point where, a lot of it comes from them; are they excited by the prospect of making more seasons.” They would be the core group of creators and stars, Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton and Kaitlin Olson, who all have other projects.

“They seem to really love working on the show, and they seem to still want do it, so I’m hoping,” Landgraf said about more seasons beyond 14.