Wayward Pines alum Tom Stevens is set for a recurring role in Syfy’s Deadly Class, based on the critically acclaimed Image Comics graphic novel by Rick Remender and Wes Craig, from The Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, Sony Pictures TV and Universal Cable Productions. Adapted for television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, Deadly Class is described as a coming of age journey full of ancient mystery and teen angst. Set in a dark, comic book world against the backdrop of late 80s counter culture, it follows a homeless teen recruited into a storied elite private school where the world’s top crime families send their next generations. Stevens will play Chester “F*ckface” Wilson, a resident of the same boys’ home Marcus lived in before taking to the streets of San Francisco. An incident at the boys’ home leaves Chester thirsty for revenge against Marcus, his new archenemy. Built like a linebacker with a distinct face, he is vile and volatile, and ready to take down anyone in his path to vengeance. Stevens is known for his role as Jason Higgins on Wayward Pines. His other credits include Beyond, Valley of the Boom, Falling Skies, Supernatural and Motive. She’s repped by Robert Stein Management and Play Management.

Karen Pittman (Luke Cage) has booked a recurring role on AMC’s supernatural horror drama NOS4A2, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joe Hill. Created by Jami O’Brien, NOS4A2 introduces Vic McQueen, a young, working class artist who discovers she has a supernatural ability to track the seemingly immortal Charlie Manx. Manx feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted Christmas Village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas day and unhappiness is against the law. Pittman will play Angela Brewster: Willa’s mother, she is a beautifully put together Northeast liberal. Vic’s mother is her cleaning lady, and she is warm and welcoming to Vic. NOS4A2 is produced by AMC Studios in association with Michael Eisner’s Tornante Television. Pittman currently recurs on Netflix’s Luke Cage. She’s repped by TalentWorks, LINK Entertainment and Hansen, Jacobson.