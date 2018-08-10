Max Jenkins (The Mysteries of Laura) and Luke Roessler (Legion) are set as series regulars opposite Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in Dead to Me, Netflix’s half-hour dark comedy series from writer Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay’s Gloria Sanchez Prods. and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Feldman, Dead to Me, which has a 10-episode straight-to-series order, has been described as a comedic Big Little Lies. It is about a powerful friendship that blossoms between Jen (Applegate), a tightly wound widow, and Judy (Cardellini), a free spirit with a shocking secret.

Jenkins will play Christopher, Jen’s (Applegate) church-going, gay real estate partner. Despite his faithful support and good intentions for his friend, Christopher always somehow manages to say the exact wrong thing.

Roessler is Henry, Jen’s (Applegate) younger son, a softie with a big heart. An upbeat kid full of compassion, Henry worries about his mom being lonely after the tragic death of his father.

Jenkins recent credits include recurring on the HBO series High Maintenance, as well as a series regular role on NBC’s Mysteries of Laura. Other credits include Orange Is The New Black, 30 Rock and the indie feature Fort Tilden. He is repped by APA.

Roessler was most recently seen as a recurring on Legion. His other previous TV credits include Supergirl, Once Upon A Time, Bates Motel and Arrow, among others. On the big screen he appeared in Deadpool 2. He’ll next be seen as Squirmy in Disney Channel’s anticipated Descendants 3 set for premiere in 2019. Roessler is repped by Innovative Artists and Premiere Talent Management