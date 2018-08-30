Holy streaming services Batman! The launch of DC Universe Digital Subscription Service has been set for Sept. 15, which is “Batman Day”, appropriately. Warner Bros. Television also announced that they will host the world premiere of the new original series Titans at New York Comic-Con Oct. 3 before debuting on the service on Oct. 12.

“Young Justice: Outsiders” DC Universe

The news was announced during the Kevin Smith-hosted live stream event of DC Daily Wednesday. The new daily news show will, of course, focus on everything DC and the service. Smith also unveiled the inaugural slate of talent and experts that will host, share news and provide commentary for fans including John Barrowman, Samm Levine and Harley Quinn Smith, Sam Humphries, Hector Navarro, Clarke Wolfe, Brian Tong, Markeia McCarty, and John Kourounis.

The countdown to the launch of DC Universe will also include the Ultimate Batman Studio Tour Sweepstakes. Fans who pre-order the service before Sept. 12 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a WB Studio Tour Hollywood, visit DC headquarters, ride in the Batmobile, and receive a prize package.

During the live stream, DC Chief Creative Officer and Publisher Jim Lee walked viewers through DC Universe’s content and features. In addition, more details were shared about Titans while show producers Greg Weisman and Brandon Vietti discussed the much-anticipated season 3 of Young Justice and the exclusive original Young Justice: Outsiders. They also shared never-before-seen clip of the upcoming series. The first two seasons of Young Justice will be available when DC Universe launches while Young Justice: Outsiders will premiere in 2019.

It was also announced that the digital subscription will include issues of comics that feature the first appearances of Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman. Additionally, many other fan favorites will be available including Batman: Gothic, The Authority series, Green Arrow: Year One, Shazam, The New Teen Titans, Identity Crisis, The Batman Adventures, Jack Kirby’s New Gods, and more DC classics.