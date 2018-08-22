The DC Universe SVOD service that launches in the fall is getting a daily news show focused on all things DC.

DC Daily will kick off August 29 with a 4:30 PM PT livestream hosted by Kevin Smith, who will introduce viewers to the show’s format, sets and exclusive content and provide an in-depth look at the DC Universe service.

The DC Daily logline: Hosted by a variety of faces familiar to DC fans, the show will offer an added depth of news content that ties back to the original series, comics and community on the new service. The format is scheduled to include “Headlines,” a down of daily news briefs; “Reports,” a single-topic segment that might feature an in-depth interview or deep dive into an upcoming book, film or series; and “Talk,” a panel discussion including analysis about the day’s big topics and news. Special guests and other co-hosts also will join the daily cast.

DC Daily will be filmed and streamed daily from a new 2,100-square-foot set built especially for the show at a Warner Bros. Digital Networks studio location in Burbank. The sets include original large-format panel artwork of iconic DC characters as well as plenty of conversational seating, demonstration stations and stand-up viewing areas for hosts, guest commentators and special guests.