EXCLUSIVE: Banshee and Quarry star Tyson Sullivan and Days of Our Lives star Billy Flynn are collaborating on the dramatic feature Willowbrook which they’ll both star and co-write. The pic is scheduled to start filming in February in New York State with Matthew Huston making his feature directorial debut.

Willowbrook centers around a young mother who dies leaving behind a young daughter and a bereft husband. Soon after her death, a childhood friend returns to their hometown, only to create havoc within the family. Sullivan and Flynn are partnering with New York-based producer Rose Ganguzza (Blue Gold: American Jeans, Kill Your Darlings, Margin Call) under her Rose Pictures’ banner. Producing alongside Ganguzza’s Rose Pictures’ is Myra Morris and Jake Alden Falconer.

Ganguzza’s upcoming projects include Poms, starring Diane Keaton, Pam Grier and Jacki Weaver which recently wrapped production in Atlanta, Georgia; Fatima, staring Harvey Keitel & Sonia Braga which commences filming next month in Portugal and The Chaperone, starring Elizabeth McGovern, Campbell Scott & Haley Lu Richardson which is making its World Premiere at the Los Angeles Film Festival on Sept. 23.

Sullivan is repped by Bloom Hergott Diemer Rosenthal Laviolette Feldman Schenkman & Goodman, and Flynn is repped by Joseph Le Talent Agency and PMC International.