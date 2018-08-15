David Janollari is staying in business with Universal Television, re-upping with a new two-year overall deal. Under the pact, Janollari will develop and create new projects for broadcast, cable and streaming platforms as well as continue to serve as executive producer on supernatural drama Midnight, Texas, which his David Janollari Entertainment co-produces with Universal TV.

“David is one of the most passionate producers I know. He brings so much energy and excitement to everything he does and we’re thrilled to extend our relationship with him,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television.

Midnight, Texas, starring François Arnaud and based on the books by author Charlaine Harris, premieres its second season Friday, October 26 at 9 PM on NBC. It returns with Eric Charmelo and Nicole Snyder, who served as consulting producers on Season 1, as new executive producers and showrunners for Season 2, succeeding Monica Owusu-Breen, who left to focus on other projects.

Janollari has been at Universal TV since 2013, reuniting with former producing partner Bob Greenblatt who, as NBC chairman, oversees the broadcast network and sister studio.

The veteran television executive heads David Janollari Entertainment and is a five-time Emmy Award nominee (Six Feet Under, American Family, Elvis). He previously served as Head of Programming at MTV and President of Entertainment at the WB, as well as serving as one of the principals at the Greenblatt Janollari Studio.

Janollari is repped by attorney Abel M. Lezcano at Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.