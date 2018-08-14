EXCLUSIVE: There’s a lot of love for David Harbour among the creators and cast of Stranger Things, as the video above unveils.

“It feels like there’s nothing he can’t do,” proclaims executive producer and co-creator Ross Duffer in the video above of The Newsroom vet who plays rough around the edges Hawkins, Indiana top cop Jim Hopper on the Netflix series. “He’s making this character really popular, far more interesting than we originally imagined,” Matt Duffer adds of Harbor’s Critic’s Choice winning and Emmy nominated work on the 1980s set sci-fi horror show.

As you can see, the Duffer Brothers’ praise for the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series nominated Harbour is joining by the likes of cast mate Gaten Matarazzo and more in the documentary style footage. Back for a third cycle next year, Season 2 of Stranger Things has received five Primetime Emmy noms with Harbour plus Outstanding Drama Series. Co-star Millie Bobby Brown is nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress and the Duffer Brothers themselves shagged Directing and Writing nominations this time round for the latest version of the Upside Down.

As you can see in the video above, Harbour himself has a particular take on Hooper and his evolution in Season 2.

“He has a lot of guff, he has a lot of arrogance,” says the actor of the small-town police chief. “I think he is coming to realize that those control issues hurt people other than himself, it’s sort of a realization throughout the season.”

The 70th annual Primetime Emmys take place on September 17 in L.A. on NBC.