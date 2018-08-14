David Dastmalchian (MacGyver, Twin Peaks) and Rhys Wakefield (True Detective, The Purge) are set as series regulars opposite Abigail Spencer and Mena Massoud in Hulu drama pilot Reprisal, from Warren Littlefield and A+E Studios.

Written by Josh Corbin (StartUp) and to be directed by BAFTA-nominated Jonathan Van Tulleken (Off Season), Reprisal hails from A+E Studios and The Littlefield Company. It’s a hyper-kinetic revenge tale following a relentless femme fatale (Spencer) who, after being left for dead, leads a vengeful campaign against a bombastic gang of gearheads.

Dastmalchian will play Johnson. As the longest standing member of The 3 River Phoenixes, Johnson has chosen to take a backseat to his placement in their hierarchy. Reliable, dedicated, and quieter than most, no one expects much out of the typically stoic young man. But it’s his progressing unpredictability that just may make him the Phoenixes’ greatest threat.

Wakefield will portray Matty. Scrappy, sturdy, and perhaps the most dedicated to The Banished Brawlers’ cause, Matty has been paying his dues as one of The 3 River Phoenixes for far too long. As he struggles to keep his volatility in check, he fails to learn from his mistakes, pushing any chance at moving up to Brawler further and further away. But as the threat posed by Doris begins to heat up, Matty just may finally get to prove himself as he’s never done before.

Littlefield and A+E Studios’ Barry Jossen executive produce. Corbin serves as co-executive producer with Ann Johnson and Graham Littlefield.

Dastmalchian recently wrapped production on the upcoming film adaptation of James Frey’s A Million Little Pieces directed by Sam Taylor-Johnson, and Netflix’s Bird Box opposite Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson. He has also been cast for a key role in upcoming feature Die in a Gunfight, opposite Josh Hutcherson, Helen Hunt, Olivia Munn, and Kaya Scodelario, as well as psycho-thriller The Killing Kind, alongside Aaron Paul and Jane Lynch. His recent credits include Ant-Man and the Wasp, Blade Runner 2049 and recurring roles on MacGyver and Twin Peaks among others. Dastmalchian is represented by Hansen, Jacobson Teller Hoberman.

Wakefield’s credits include True Detective season 3, The Purge and Endless Love. He also recently wrote, directed and starred in the film Untitled Hollywood House Project, opposite James Roday and Nora Arnezeder. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Grandview and Sloan, Offer, Weber & Dern.