From The Fly to Scanners to A History of Violence, cult auteur David Cronenberg has brought some amazing — and sometimes mind-bending — work to Hollywood. Beyond Fest is set to honor the legendary filmmaker’s distinct vision this year with “Cronenberg with Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Flesh,” an exhaustive, 13-film celebration of his career.

Cronenberg will be in attendance for the genre film festival for three of the special-event screenings at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. He will be joined by actors, collaborators and guest moderators including Debbie Harry, Geena Davis, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Howard Shore.

“Cronenberg on Cronenberg” will kick off September 29 with “The Shaping of Rage,” an all-day marathon of David Cronenberg’s early films including Shivers, Rabid, The Brood and Scanners which will all be presented sequentially and on 35mm. That evening, Cronenberg will be joined by longtime collaborator Shore for a 30th anniversary screening of Dead Ringers with director Mick Garris moderating a post-screening Q&A.

The Fly and Naked Lunch will play in a insect-themed double bill September 30 with Cronenberg in attendance along with The Fly star Davis and Shore, who composed music for both films.

On October 1, the distorted world of virtual reality will be examined in a double bill of Videodrome and Existenz. Cronenberg will again be joined by Shore and the two lead actresses, Harry and Leigh. Director Leigh Whannell will moderate the Q&A between films.

Tickets for will be available for purchase via Fandango and American Cinemathequeat on September 1 at 10 AM.

“Cronenberg on Cronenberg” is co-presented by Telefilm Canada, the American Cinematheque’s partner for the annual Canada Now film festival, and with the support of the Consulate General of Canada.

Watch the promo video for “Cronenberg on Cronenberg” below.

Below is the full slate of Cronenberg’s films playing at Beyond Fest. The full schedule for the festival will be released at a later date.

EGYPTIAN THEATRE

SHIVERS

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada

Runtime: 87 min.

Year: 1976

RABID

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada / USA

Runtime: 91 min.

Year: 1977

THE BROOD

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada

Runtime: 92 min.

Year: 1979

SCANNERS

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada

Runtime: 103 min.

Year: 1981

DEAD RINGERS

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: USA

Runtime: 102 min.

Year: 2017

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore

THE FLY

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: USA / UK / Canada

Runtime: 96 min.

Year: 1986

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Geena Davis

NAKED LUNCH

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada / UK / Japan

Runtime: 115 min.

Year: 1991

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, (Geena Davis)

VIDEODROME

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada

Runtime: 87 min.

Year: 1983

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Debie Harry (Jennifer Jason Leigh)

EXISTENZ

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada / UK / France

Runtime: 97 min.

Year: 1999

GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Jennifer Jason Leigh (Debbie Harry)

AERO THEATRE

A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: USA / Germany / Canada

Runtime: 96 min.

Year: 2005

EASTERN PROMISES

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: UK / Canada / USA

Runtime: 101 min.

Year: 2007

SPIDER

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada / UK / France

Runtime: 98 min.

Year: 2002

CRASH

Director: David Cronenberg

Country: Canada / UK

Runtime: 100 min.

Year: 1996