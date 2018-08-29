From The Fly to Scanners to A History of Violence, cult auteur David Cronenberg has brought some amazing — and sometimes mind-bending — work to Hollywood. Beyond Fest is set to honor the legendary filmmaker’s distinct vision this year with “Cronenberg with Cronenberg: A Retrospective of the New Flesh,” an exhaustive, 13-film celebration of his career.
Cronenberg will be in attendance for the genre film festival for three of the special-event screenings at the Egyptian Theatre in Los Angeles. He will be joined by actors, collaborators and guest moderators including Debbie Harry, Geena Davis, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Howard Shore.
“Cronenberg on Cronenberg” will kick off September 29 with “The Shaping of Rage,” an all-day marathon of David Cronenberg’s early films including Shivers, Rabid, The Brood and Scanners which will all be presented sequentially and on 35mm. That evening, Cronenberg will be joined by longtime collaborator Shore for a 30th anniversary screening of Dead Ringers with director Mick Garris moderating a post-screening Q&A.
The Fly and Naked Lunch will play in a insect-themed double bill September 30 with Cronenberg in attendance along with The Fly star Davis and Shore, who composed music for both films.
On October 1, the distorted world of virtual reality will be examined in a double bill of Videodrome and Existenz. Cronenberg will again be joined by Shore and the two lead actresses, Harry and Leigh. Director Leigh Whannell will moderate the Q&A between films.
Tickets for will be available for purchase via Fandango and American Cinemathequeat on September 1 at 10 AM.
“Cronenberg on Cronenberg” is co-presented by Telefilm Canada, the American Cinematheque’s partner for the annual Canada Now film festival, and with the support of the Consulate General of Canada.
Watch the promo video for “Cronenberg on Cronenberg” below.
Below is the full slate of Cronenberg’s films playing at Beyond Fest. The full schedule for the festival will be released at a later date.
EGYPTIAN THEATRE
SHIVERS
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada
Runtime: 87 min.
Year: 1976
RABID
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada / USA
Runtime: 91 min.
Year: 1977
THE BROOD
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada
Runtime: 92 min.
Year: 1979
SCANNERS
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada
Runtime: 103 min.
Year: 1981
DEAD RINGERS
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: USA
Runtime: 102 min.
Year: 2017
GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore
THE FLY
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: USA / UK / Canada
Runtime: 96 min.
Year: 1986
GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Geena Davis
NAKED LUNCH
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada / UK / Japan
Runtime: 115 min.
Year: 1991
GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, (Geena Davis)
VIDEODROME
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada
Runtime: 87 min.
Year: 1983
GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Debie Harry (Jennifer Jason Leigh)
EXISTENZ
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada / UK / France
Runtime: 97 min.
Year: 1999
GUESTS: David Cronenberg, Howard Shore, Jennifer Jason Leigh (Debbie Harry)
AERO THEATRE
A HISTORY OF VIOLENCE
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: USA / Germany / Canada
Runtime: 96 min.
Year: 2005
EASTERN PROMISES
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: UK / Canada / USA
Runtime: 101 min.
Year: 2007
SPIDER
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada / UK / France
Runtime: 98 min.
Year: 2002
CRASH
Director: David Cronenberg
Country: Canada / UK
Runtime: 100 min.
Year: 1996