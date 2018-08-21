EXCLUSIVE: Scream and Never Been Kissed star David Arquette is attached as a lead in Apalachin, an indie feature being directed by Danny A. Abeckaser from a script penned by Jon Carlo.

Based on a 1957 true story, the plot follows local trooper Ed Wcorewell (Arquette) who foils the plans of mobster Vito Genovese who organized 50 of his friends and colleagues to converge upon the rural town of Apalachin in update New York.

Vince P Maggio and B.D. Gunnell are producing the pic.

Arquette, recently seen in indies Survivors Guide to Prison and Saving Flora, just wrapped The Miseducation of Bindu, the winning title from Mark and Jay Duplass’ Campaign to find America’s Next Generation of Indie Filmmakers.

He’s repped by Avalon and APA.