A dystoptian thriller about octogenarian eradication, a period drama set during the Battle of Waterloo and a documentary about Japan’s women of the sea are three of the films that are to be funded by dating app Bumble as it moves into the original content game.

The company, which in 2011 launched the eponymous app that only permits women to start a chat with their male matches, has chosen the five projects that it will fund as part of The Female Force. The fund offers filmmakers £20,000 (US$27,000) to make a short film, which will be delivered in January 2019.

Ama Divers from Georgina Yukiko Donovan and Yoko Ishitani; A Battle in Waterloo from Emma Moffat, Tilly Coulson and Anna Hargreaves; Hatima from Oluwaseun ‘Shey’ Osibowale, Damilola Babalola, Louise Ogunnaike and Funke Alafiatayo; Pat from Emma Wall, Jo Halpin and Claire Byrne and The Leaving Party are the chosen films. Full details below.

The project was overseen by stars including Guardians of the Galaxy and Elementary star Ophelia Lovibond and Black Mirror star Georgina Campbell, who is currently starring in Syfy’s DC Comics series Krypton, as well as radio presenter Edith Bowman, who is chair, Kate Kinninmont, Chief Executive, Women in Film & TV, Fortitude star Nicholas Pinnock, Helen Bownass, Entertainment Editor, Stylist Magazine, Emily Phillips, Features Editor, Grazia Magazine and Bumble exec Louise Troen.

Kinninmont said, “Women in Film and TV are delighted to support this fantastic Female Film Force initiative. The pitch day was full of inspiration, creativity and sheer joy. It was a pleasure for us to meet these amazing women and their teams. Bumble’s funding scheme is an incredible programme that will help the five winning teams take a step closer to achieving their dreams. It wasn’t an easy decision to make and we’re sure that the five runner up teams will also will go on to great things. Watch out world.”

Troen added, “The Female Film Force is an empowering initiative that set out to shine a light on the imbalance in the film industry and provide women across the UK and Ireland with the opportunity to tell the stories they are itching to tell. The programme seeks to encourage women to have the confidence to take the plunge, take risks and believe in themselves. We were very lucky to work with a panel of industry leaders who helped us select the final five recipients, all of which embody Bumble’s core values and beliefs. The funding will help launch these inspiring women into the industry and we can’t wait to see what they produce in January 2019.”