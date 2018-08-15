Darren Aronofsky’s three-part virtual reality series Spheres will make its world premiere at the upcoming Venice Film Festival, which also will mark the debut of the final chapter of the series, narrated by actress Millie Bobby Brown.

Brown, who received an Emmy nomination for her supporting role as Eleven on the Netflix series Stranger Things, lends her voice to the actual first installment in the trilogy, Spheres: Chorus of the Cosmos, which explores the sounds of the universe from the vantage point of earth.

Spheres made history as the first VR project to land a seven-figure deal at the Sundance Film Festival, where it screened Spheres: Songs of Spacetime, a journey into a black hole that’s narrated by Jessica Chastain. That second chapter in the series is an Emmy finalist in the 2018 jury category “Innovation in Interactive Media.”

Patti Smith narrated the third installment (and second to screen), Spheres: Pale Blue Dot, which made its debut at the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival’s Immersive category. It concludes the series with a bang, or rather, the big bang.

Director Eliza McNitt conceived of Spheres as an opportunity to transport viewers to a world beyond our own. Aronofsky and Ari Handel executive produced the series, which is presented by Oculus Studio & Protozoa Pictures. The project was made with support from Intel, and involved the production companies are AtlasV, Crimes of Curiosity & Novelab and made with support from Intel.

Following its Venice premiere, Spheres which will be available on Oculus in this fall, distributed by CityLights.

Here’s a glimpse of Episode 1: