Danny Boyle, who had been set as director of the next installment of the James Bond franchise, is leaving the production, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli said today on Twitter.

The franchise’s official social media handle said that Wilson, Broccoli and star Daniel Craig made the announcement, and that it was Boyle’s decision.

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig today announced that due to creative differences Danny Boyle has decided to no longer direct Bond 25. pic.twitter.com/0Thl116eAd — James Bond (@007) August 21, 2018

It’s unclear how this might impact the distribution plans of the latest in the 007 franchise. New U.S. co-distributors MGM and Annapurna had already set a November 8, 2019 release date for the pic, which will bow first on October 25, 2019 in the UK as part of Universal’s new international and home entertainment rights deal.

Craig is back for his fifth film as 007, with a script that Boyle’s Trainspotting partner John Hodge wrote based on an idea by Boyle.

