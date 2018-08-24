Producer Danielle Claman Gelber is continuing her relationship with Universal TV, renewing her first-look deal with the studio. Under the pact, Gelber develops both scripted and non-scripted series for broadcast, cable and streaming networks and platforms via her Acoustic Productions banner.

“Danielle has played an instrumental role in the development of many extremely popular series over the course of her career,” said Pearlena Igbokwe, President, Universal Television. “We’re thrilled that she’ll be staying at UTV and bringing us more great projects.”

Gelber previously served as executive producer on all three of NBC’s Chicago series: Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D. and Chicago Med. She first began collaborating with Dick Wolf on New York Undercover which aired from 1994-1999 on Fox.

From 2002-11, Gelber served as SVP Original Programming for Showtime, where she oversaw development of Weeds, The Big C, Episodes and The L Word, among others.

Previous to her tenure at Showtime, Gelber was SVP of Drama Series at Fox, where she developed shows such as Beverly Hills, 90210, Melrose Place, Ally McBeal, The X-Files and Party of Five.

Gelber is repped by Jared Levine at Morris Yorn.