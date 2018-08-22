Dan Rose, a top executive who was the architect of some of the social network’s key deals, is leaving the company.

Rose posted a note on Facebook saying he’s leaving to be with his family, which moved to Hawaii from California last year. He said he plans to remain with the company through Mobile World Congress in February, giving the company time to recruit a new leader.

“Mark [Zuckerberg] and Sheryl changed my life and my career. I would walk through fire for them, or fly across the ocean on a regular basis. But they deserve someone in my role who is present and fully engaged every day in the many opportunities and challenges that lie ahead,” Rose wrote on Facebook. “And Allison deserves a husband and co-parent for the last few years before we become empty nesters. As hard as this decision has been, it is the right thing to do for the company and my family.”

The 12-year Facebook veteran reports directly to COO Sheryl Sandberg, and oversees all of the social network’s partnerships — including its high-profile deal with the NFL to live-stream games. He also is credited with spearheading key acquisitions, such as the 2012 purchase of Instagram.

Rose joined Facebook in 2006, leaving a job at Amazon.

“This company gave me everything I have, and I will always feel part of the Facebook family,” Rose wrote. “I don’t plan to take another operating role, I’ve already had the best executive job I could imagine. I’ve spent a combined 20 years working for Jeff Bezos and Mark Zuckerberg, and I plan to stay active through advising and investing in companies, which is easier to do from a distance than running a large organization.”

Recode was the first to report Rose’s departure.