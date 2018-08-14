On Sunday, pro-gun advocate Dan Roberts was the latest victim of Who Is America? During the episode, Sacha Baron Cohen impersonated an anti-terror expert and at one point, he taught Roberts how to survive a beheading which ended with a cringe-worthy moment that involved a Roberts handling a sex toy with his mouth.

In a recent interview with the New York Times Roberts addressed his appearance on the show and he wasn’t exactly happy with the results. He claims he didn’t know he was being pranked and that there is a limit to the things he can say because he is “actively exploring what legal remedies may be available.”

He may have been duped and he feels humiliated, naturally, but he accepts that there is nothing more he can do because the episode has aired and he “can’t deny” what he did.

Filmed last July, Roberts was “baffled” about the prank and said that there were several moments during filming where he felt “extraordinarily uncomfortable”.

He adds, “But at the same time, if you believe yourself to be in the presence of what anyone would rightly describe as experts in their field, and they are telling you that these are techniques or tactics that they themselves have used, and you’re just a rank amateur, would you question it?”

In his segment, Cohen’s character explained to Roberts that one way to escape a beheading was to bite the genitals of the captor. At this point, Cohen was wearing a strap-on phallus and he instructed Roberts to bite on it to escape — and he did.

Roberts said that it never “crossed his mind” in how he would be portrayed on camera. “Think about what they’re claiming: a last resort,” he said of the hypothetical beheading. “You have one chance to do something, or you’re certain you’re going to die. That’s the scenario they’ve laid out. I don’t know many people, if they were completely honest, that they would say they wouldn’t take that opportunity to maybe, hopefully, grab one thing to maybe save their lives.”

In the end, Roberts said: “This was a malicious, willful and deliberate act on the part of Sacha Baron Cohen, the production company and Showtime, who blatantly lied to me about the purpose of the entire thing, in a deliberate effort to humiliate me.”