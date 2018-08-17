HBO has handed a series order to Watchmen, Damon Lindelof’s take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series, for a 2019 premiere. The project boasts an A-list cast led by Jeremy Irons, Regina King, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson and Louis Gossett Jr.

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own. As Lindelof noted in a letter to fans, the series is not an adaptation of the 12 issues of the comic but an original story that remixes them.

HBO

HBO programming president Casey Bloys hinted at a likely series pickup for the Watchmen pilot, written by Lindelof and directed by Nicole Kassell, at TCA last month.

“I have very, very high hopes,” Bloys said of the pilot then. “They did a great job. Damon wrote a phenomenal script, and Nikki Kassell did an amazing job shooting the show.”

Bloys indicated at the time that, if the pilot is picked up to series, the network is hoping to go into production as soon as possible.

Watchmen‘s cast also includes Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers, Dylan Schombing, Lily Rose Smith and Adelynn Spoon.

Lindelof executive produces with Kassell and Tom Spezialy. Stephen Williams directs and executive produces. Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros Television.

Watchmen marks Lindelof’s second consecutive series on HBO, a followup to The Leftovers, which wrapped its three-season run in 2017.

Moore and Gibbons’ comic series, was previously adapted into a Watchmen feature film in 2009 by Zack Snyder, who is not involved in the TV series.