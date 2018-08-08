CTV has acquired the new Roseanne spinoff comedy The Connors, which will anchor its Tuesday night lineup. The Conners will air on CTV at 8 PM ET/9 PM MT.

“Were excited to deliver this exceptional spin-off to Canadians who made an appointment with the Conners family in record numbers earlier this year,” said Mike Cosentino, President, Content and Programming, Bell Media. “We’re confident this timely addition to the Tuesday night lineup will once again anchor a big comedy hour on the CTV schedule.”

The Conners family – Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene (Sara Gilbert), Becky (Lecy Gorason), and D.J. (Michael Fishman) – grapple with parenthood, dating, an unexpected pregnancy, financial pressures, aging, and in-laws in working-class America.

Tom Werner executive produces, along with Sara Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen, and Tony Hernandez.