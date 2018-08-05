When CBS’ crime drama Criminal Minds clinched another last minute renewal over in May, the number of episodes was not revealed amid speculation that the veteran series may be getting an abbreviated final season.

The network eventually settled on a 15-episode order but, being on the fall schedule, returning to the Wednesday 10 PM slot, Criminal Minds could conceivably do more, as many as 22 episodes, which has been the norm for the veteran crime procedural.

“As scheduling evolves and we try to get more original episodes on air, we have to cut and paste and sometime trimming episodes on some of those shows to get more originals on the air,” CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl told Deadline at TCA on Sunday. “They possibly can get a couple of more episodes. It depends where they are in production, they will let us know when (we need to make that call).”

Will Season 14 be Criminal Minds‘ last?

“I’m not saying this is the last season,” Kahl said. “We will have an honest discussion with them at the right time.”

While the core cast of Criminal Minds is already locked in for next season, they will have to make new deals for a potential fifteenth season.

After a long run at 9 PM, Criminal Minds moved to 10 PM last season. It has improved the time period and is doing well in delayed viewing. The crime drama ended its 13th season on a cliffhanger. It will now be resolved in the Season 14 premiere, which will mark the show’s 300th episode.

Criminal Minds revolves around an elite team of FBI profilers who analyze the country’s most twisted criminal minds, anticipating their next moves before they strike again. Joe Mantegna stars as David Rossi, along with Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss, Matthew Gray Gubler as Dr. Spencer Reid, A.J. Cook as Jennifer “JJ” Jareau, Aisha Tyler as Dr. Tara Lewis, Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia, Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez and Daniel Henney as Matt Simmons.

ABC Studios produces in association with CBS Television Studios. Long-time showrunner Erica Messer, Mark Gordon and Breen Frazier executive produce. Jeff Davis was the series creator.