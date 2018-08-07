Creed II won’t be in theaters until Wednesday, November 21, but MGM and Warner Bros gave us a peek at what to expect with two first official film stills (see both below) from the movie. And not a slab of raw meat in sight.

The latest installment in the indefatigable Rocky saga, directed by Steven Caple Jr., stars Michael B. Jordan stars as Adonis Creed and Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa.

The set up: Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

Also starring are Tessa Thompson, Wood Harris, Russell Hornsby, Florian “Big Nasty” Munteanu, Andre Ward, Phylicia Rashad and Dolph Lundgren.

Creed II is produced by Stallone, Kevin King-Templeton, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Irwin Winkler, and exec-produced by Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan and Guy Riedel. MGM and Warner Bros distribute.

Here are the new Jordan/Stallone photos: