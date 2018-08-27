Neil Patrick Harris, Jane Lynch, Carol Burnett and RuPaul Charles are among the first group of presenters for the upcoming Creative Arts Emmy Awards announced Monday by the Television Academy and Executive Producer Bob Bain.

The annual ceremony, which will be held over two consecutive nights, September 8 and 9, honors outstanding artistic and technical achievement in a variety of categories of television program genres. The first group of presenters represent a diverse television landscape from some of television’s top comedies, dramas, variety and reality programs.

Slated to present on the first night Saturday September 8 are Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), Neil Patrick Harris (A Series of Unfortunate Events), Jane Lynch (Hollywood Game Night, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Molly Shannon (Will & Grace), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), and the cast of Fuller House (Andrea Barber, Candace Cameron Bure, Lori Loughlin, Bob Saget, and John Stamos).

Set to present on the second night, Sunday, September 9 are Judd Apatow (Director/Executive Producer of The Zen Diaries Of Garry Shandling), Carol Burnett (The Carol Burnett Show 50th Anniversary Special), RuPaul Charles (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Derek Hough (World of Dance), Nick Kroll (Big Mouth), and the cast of Queer Eye (Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness).

The 2018 Creative Arts Emmy Awards will be held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles beginning at 5 PM PT on Saturday evening and at 4 PM PT on Sunday evening. FXX will broadcast the awards on Saturday, September 15, at 8 PM ET/PT.