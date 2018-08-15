Warner Bros’ fantastic week at the box office continued with the Wednesday opening of Crazy Rich Asians. Early midday estimates show a $6 million-plus start, which would put the watershed film on a course for a $28M-$29M five-day total, and around $19M for Friday-Sunday.

The studio didn’t hold previews last night for Crazy Rich Asians because today is technically like a preview more or less. A week ago at 354 locations, Warners held sneaks for the Jon M. Chu-directed movie, which earned $450K-$500K. Crazy Rich Asians is the first studio-made movie (not acquisition or classic unit release) in 25 years to feature a mostly Western Asian cast, the last being 1993’s Joy Luck Club.

Warner Bros.

The studio’s China Gravity co-production The Meg is staying solid, looking at a projected $4M today after a $6M Tuesday that was 33% above Monday. Total cume through six days is estimated at $60M. On a local level, Regal’s first ScreenX auditorium is opening Friday at the Edwards Irvine Spectrum and will be showing the shark pic. ScreenX is a 270-degree, three-screen format that makes Cinerama Dome look like child’s play. It’s the first CJ 4DPlex’s ScreenX expansion into the U.S. in partnership with Regal’s exhib parent Cineworld.

The release of The Meg in ScreenX is part of a larger agreement with Warner Bros to release several of the studio’s upcoming titles in the format including The Nun, Aquaman and Shazam!

While Fandango already reported that advance ticket sales for Crazy Rich Asians were beating Girls Trip at the same point in time before that pic’s opening, Atom Tickets shows that the Warner Bros pic is outpacing Mamma Mia!: Here We Go Again by 16%, in addition to Girls Trip, in presales.

In a recent survey of Atom users, 65% of the respondents are planning to see Crazy Rich Asians on the big screen despite the fact that only 8% of intended moviegoers read the book by Kevin Kwan. In an Atom poll, moviegoers said they plan on seeing the movie with their significant other (38%) or friends (32%), while 12% plan to see the movie solo.