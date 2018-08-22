To the surprise of no one, Warner Bros. is already developing a sequel to last weekend’s box office hit Crazy Rich Asians. The writing will begin soon, Deadline confirmed, with screenwriters Peter Chiarelli and Adele Lim. Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson’s Color Force and Ivanhoe’s John Penotti already had dibs on the follow-up books in Kevin Kwan’s trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems well before Crazy Rich Asians hit cinemas.

Director Jon M. Chu is also planning to return as well. Actors Constance Wu, Henry Golding and Michelle Yeoh have options for the sequel. Once a script is in place, Warners will assess a full greenlight.

“Let the audience ask for the sequel,” Jacobson told Deadline over the weekend, “We’d love to make one, but not unless the audience asks for it, and hopefully they will this weekend.” Indeed they have, shelling out $44.4M in the first week on the $30M production. Many believe that Crazy Rich Asians has a shot at ultimately hitting $100M-$110M stateside by the end of its run. The romantic comedy is expected to take No. 1 again this weekend with $16M-$18M.

“Making a sequel won’t be a cynical play,” Simpson also told Deadline, because Kwan “always had a roadmap” with the books.

In China Rich Girlfriend, Rachel (Constance Wu) with Nick (Henry Golding) heads to China to find her father. Also there are storyline’s revolving around a romance between Henry’s now single cousin Astrid (Gemma Chan) with Charlie Wu (Harry Shum Jr.), and a plot involving actress Kitty Pong (Fiona Xie) who leaves Alistair (Remy Hii) for Bernard Tai (Jimmy O. Yang).