Crazy Rich Asians producer Ivanhoe Pictures is teaming with South Korean studio Next Entertainment World (NEW) to produce a Korean-language remake of Colombian psychological thriller The Hidden Face. Ivanhoe President and CEO John Penotti made the announcement today. A 2019 production start is being eyed.

Ivanhoe and NEW will co-finance, co-develop, and co-produce the local-language film. The original Spanish-language feature, centered on a young man who may be involved in his girlfriend’s mysterious disappearance.

Ivanhoe’s President of International Production Michael Hogan states, “We’re excited for the opportunity to adapt The Hidden Face for Korean audiences with the team at NEW, a company with an impressive track record for developing cutting-edge films. This is an ideal opportunity to tell an engaging story for Korean viewers in a way that will thrill and excite.”

NEW’s CEO Kim Woo-Taek adds, “We’re delighted to cooperate with Ivanhoe, who has been working with leading film companies around the world based on their excellent IP. We will do our best to make an exciting thriller that satisfies domestic and global audiences by combining the know-how of NEW and Ivanhoe. Together, we hope to deliver a smart thriller about a twisted love triangle and we believe this is the first of many projects on which we’ll partner.”

Ivanhoe Pictures’ Crazy Rich Asians, which they co-produced, and co-own the future sequels on, is on its way to $70M at the domestic box office by Sunday. Ivanhoe’s upcoming projects include the three-part series Ghoul for Netflix India, which debuts today, and the Spanish-language feature La Caja developed in partnership with Mexico City-based Lucia Films.