SK Global and its Ivanhoe Pictures, fresh off co-producing and co-financing Warner Bros’ Crazy Rich Asians, has hired Xian Li as SVP Production. She had been Director, Development and Production at local-language producer Fox International Productions. In her new role, Li will work with the SK Global labels Ivanhoe and Sidney Kimmel Entertainment with a focus on enhancing and expanding their slates of Asian-focused, globally minded film and TV projects.

Crazy Rich Asians, co-produced with Color Force, has been a hit at the box office, grossing $83.9 million worldwide since its August 15 release. It dipped just 6% in Week 2 in North America in repeating at No. 1 on the charts.

Warner Bros

“Since the launch of Ivanhoe Pictures several years ago, it has always been our ambition to grow not only with local productions in international markets, but also to develop and produce local stories for a global audience,” SK Global president John Penotti said. “Crazy Rich Asians was one of our first projects in development, and its success affirms our belief that audiences recognize both that each one of us is unique and—at the same time—that we are part of a global community.”

The company is also developing a film in collaboration with Jon Chu to tell the story of the Vietnam soccer team cave rescue, along with a film adaptation of the YA novel The Walled City based on China’s Kowloon Walled City.

At FIP, Li was involved in the South Korean pic The Wailing, a co-production with Ivanhoe Pictures. Other projects included the Japanese-language Memory of Antique Books. She also worked on the international marketing and distribution campaigns for Fox’s Birdman, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Brooklyn.