MGM’s Mossad spy thriller Operation Finale opened yesterday to $1M at 1,818 locations, a solid start for a political thriller aimed at adults and in sync with similar titles that have played the last weekend of summer.

Yesterday’s results are ahead of the opening day of the 2011 Labor Day weekend political thriller, Focus Features’ The Debt ($970K which went on to a $8.2M 3-day, $12.8M 4-day) and ahead of Oscar-winner The Constant Gardener ($929K opening day, $8.6M 3-day, $10.9M 4-day). Rotten Tomatoes’ score on Operation Finale was 63% fresh, but CinemaScore audiences gave an A- to this Chris Weitz directed pic which stars Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley, Nick Kroll, Melanie Laurent, Lior Raz, Joe Alwyn, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Aronov, Ohad Knoller, Greg Hill, Torben Liebrecht, Mike Hernandez, Greta Scacchi and Pêpê Rapazote. Operation Finale follows a team of secret agents in their pursuit of Holocaust Nazi architect Adolf Eichmann 15 years after World War II.

The box office this Labor Day looks to be in better shape than last year which lacked any new wide releases. In addition to MGM’s Operation Finale, Lionsgate has the action sci-fi pic Kin which tracking services have between a $5M-$7M opening at 2,141 locations. Previews start tonight at 7PM. The action-sci-fi thriller directed by Jonathan and Josh Baker stars Jack Reynor, Zoë Kravitz, Carrie Coon, with Dennis Quaid, and James Franco, and Myles Truitt. Kin is based on the short film ‘Bag Man’ by the filmmakers. Chased by a vengeful criminal (James Franco) and a gang of otherworldly soldiers,​ a recently released ex-con (Jack Reynor) and his adopted teenage brother (Myles Truitt) are forced to go on the run with a weapon of mysterious origin as their only protection.

In addition, Sony is breaking their Asian American thriller Searching wide from nine locations to 1,200 sites. The movie directed by Aneesh Chaganty is expected to ring up $3M from Friday-Monday after grossing close to half million since Friday. Pic earned an A CinemaScore last Friday.

Warner Bros.’ Crazy Rich Asians will reign again for the third weekend in a row, earning an estimated $20M over four-days in its third weekend sending it well over $100M. The pic earned $2.7M yesterday, -38% from Tuesday for a running total of $86.2M. The Burbank lot’s China Gravity co-production The Meg will also stay strong with around $12M in four-days, the pic’s fourth weekend. Pic’s running total through yesterday stands at $109M.