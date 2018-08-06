Pitch Perfect breakout Skylar Astin is heading to Crazy Ex-Girlfriend for its fourth and final season, it was revealed today at TCA.

No character details revealed, only that Astin’s character will be a love interest for Rebecca Bunch (Rachel Bloom). During the show’s panel, showrunner Aline Brosh McKenna said the character was spawned from an idea by her and Bloom as to how Greg and Rebecca’s romance would end. She says they explored the idea of bringing back the character of Greg, but reimagined by a different actor, Astin.

At Comic-Con last July, Bloom and McKenna talked about the “self-imposed” final season (they had always envisioned four seasons for the series).

“The very end, the last scene has always been the same,” she said during the con-fab “Generally directionally we knew what every chapter of the four was going to be.. Added Bloom: “That’s why it’s four very specific seasons because each season has a different angle of looking at the title of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.” She said later that the series was “a finite story” about a “very specific period in a young woman’s life. … We’re telling a 62-hour movie. ”

Bloom also shared that the “season is all about putting together the pieces. It’s about taking some of the lessons she’s learned and putting them into practice… the show is about inner happiness and how you can externalize it in your actions.”

They also revealed a couple tidbits for the upcoming season. The song “Cell Block Tango” from the musical Chicago will be included, thanks in part to the request from fans, and Patton Oswalt will return to the series as security guard Castleman, and he’ll sing a song.

Season 4 of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend premieres October 12 on the CW.