Bette Midler, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Hugh Jackman and Barbra Streisand have added their remembrances to the continuing roster of condolences for Craig Zadan, the producer who ushered in a new era of musicals for a television audience. Zadan, whose credits include televised stagings of the Midler-starring Gypsy in 1993, The Sound of Music, Peter Pan and Jesus Christ Superstar, among many others, died Tuesday of complications following shoulder replacement surgery.

“So much is going on in all our lives,” Midler tweeted today, “but I do want to note the death yesterday of a wonderful man and a great friend, Craig Zadan, who was utterly devoted to restoring the American musical to its rightful place in our hearts. Thank you, Craig…”

Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert was a critical and ratings hit last Easter (he’s pictured above with Zadan and Neil Meron), released the following statement today: “I first met Craig in 1977 and we formed a great friendship at the time which I was hugely glad to resume over his fantastic production of Jesus Christ Superstar for NBC. Craig, Neil Meron, and I were planning other projects and I have lost a friend and valued colleague. Music will be the poorer without him.”

Hollywood and Broadway began tweeting their memories last night as news spread of Zadan’s death. Today, the tributes continue.

Among the other tweets arriving today are condolences from Hugh Jackman, Octavia Spencer, Laura Dern and Dear Evan Hanson‘s Michael Park. Deadline will periodically add others as they arrive.

I am shocked and saddened to hear of Craig Zadan’s passing. We collaborated on several projects…and he was always a joy to work with. His kindness and his creativity will surely be missed. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) August 22, 2018

Craig Zadan, together with Neil Meron, made a career and a LIFE of bringing musical theater into homes and to people everywhere, how do you begin to express gratitude for such a wondrous thing #RIPCraigZadan — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 22, 2018

He was a tireless supporter of so many … including myself. He brought joy to countless people. He will be incredibly missed. Sending love and thoughts to his family and friends. — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) August 22, 2018

Heartbroken by the loss of Craig Zadan. Have known and loved he and Neil for a long time. Sending so much love to all who loved him. — Laura Dern (@LauraDern) August 22, 2018

Your unbridled, unjaded, love for actors and the theatre was an electricity felt by everyone who worked with you. Your guidance, friendship and belief in me as a performer during “Footloose” made me feel like I belonged. Thank you for sharing your magic with us. RIP — Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) August 22, 2018

Still processing the death of Craig Zadan. I was fortunate to be a part of many of his productions. Such a smart, gentle man. My thoughts go out to ⁦@neilmeron⁩ and his friends and loved ones. https://t.co/68b5wfDWuY — Michael Park (@park24hrs) August 22, 2018

A profound sadness to lose this sweet man and great talent #CraigZadan https://t.co/FErPGz2Tn1 — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) August 22, 2018

Woke up hoping it was a bad dream, but sadly it wasn't. Lost my dear friend, @craigzadan He and @neilmeron are credited for helping bring back the musical. Prolific, laser sharp and a great mentor to me. Life just got a little less melodic. We'll miss you C, xo J pic.twitter.com/Hpegmb3WVr — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) August 22, 2018

What a horrible 24 hours of loss!!! Sweet gentle generous Brian Murray, brilliant wacky Barbara Harris and dear Craig Zadan. Yikes! Sending love out to all who feel these losses. Gentle grieving, all. — Harvey Fierstein (@HarveyFierstein) August 22, 2018

So sad about the untimely passing of Craig Zadan. I worked with him on an Oscar commercial I directed with ⁦@TheEllenShow⁩ and he was a true gentleman. Supportive, enthusiastic and kind. Our industry is lesser without him. https://t.co/w28QlxGPWa — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) August 22, 2018