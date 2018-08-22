Bette Midler, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Hugh Jackman and Barbra Streisand have added their remembrances to the continuing roster of condolences for Craig Zadan, the producer who ushered in a new era of musicals for a television audience. Zadan, whose credits include televised stagings of the Midler-starring Gypsy in 1993, The Sound of Music, Peter Pan and Jesus Christ Superstar, among many others, died Tuesday of complications following shoulder replacement surgery.
“So much is going on in all our lives,” Midler tweeted today, “but I do want to note the death yesterday of a wonderful man and a great friend, Craig Zadan, who was utterly devoted to restoring the American musical to its rightful place in our hearts. Thank you, Craig…”
Andrew Lloyd Webber, whose Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert was a critical and ratings hit last Easter (he’s pictured above with Zadan and Neil Meron), released the following statement today: “I first met Craig in 1977 and we formed a great friendship at the time which I was hugely glad to resume over his fantastic production of Jesus Christ Superstar for NBC. Craig, Neil Meron, and I were planning other projects and I have lost a friend and valued colleague. Music will be the poorer without him.”
Hollywood and Broadway began tweeting their memories last night as news spread of Zadan’s death. Today, the tributes continue.
Among the other tweets arriving today are condolences from Hugh Jackman, Octavia Spencer, Laura Dern and Dear Evan Hanson‘s Michael Park. Deadline will periodically add others as they arrive.