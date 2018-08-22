Craig Zadan, prolific producer of movies, television, and Broadway musicals, including Oscar-winning Chicago, Gypsy and five live musicals on NBC, has died. He was 69.

“It is with profound sadness that I am announcing the passing of my dear friend and colleague Craig Zadan, who died of complications following shoulder replacement surgery, said Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment Chairman. “On behalf of his life partner, Elwood Hopkins, and his producing partner, Neil Meron, we are stunned that the man behind so many incredible film, theatre, and television productions — several of them joyous musicals — was taken away so suddenly. Craig’s distinguished career as a passionate and consummate producer is eclipsed only by his genuine love for the thousands of actors, directors, writers, musicians, designers, and technicians he worked with over the years. His absence will be felt in our hearts and throughout our business.”

Zadan started his screen career by producing the breakout music feature Footloose in 1984. Teaming up with long-time producing partner Neil Meron, Zadan went on to straddle TV and film, shepherding high-profile TV movies at the genre’s peak during the 1990s and early 2000s and big features, most of them featuring music, which has been the duo’s trademark, including musicals for ABC’s The Wonderful World of Disney. That included telefilms/miniseries Gypsy, The Beach Boys: An American Family, Life With Judy Garland: Me & My Shadows, The Music Man, The Three Stooges and Brian’s Song. Their feature credits included the Oscar-winning Chicago, the hit Hairspray feature remake and the Footloose remake.

Zadan and Maron also were behind the ratings record-breaking Lifetime reimagening of Steel Magnolias and brought back live musicals to TV. Collaborating with NBC’s Greenblatt, the duo produced the hugely successful The Sound of Music, which was followed by Peter Pan, The Wiz, Hairspray, this year’s Emmy-nominated Jesus Christ Superstar, and were working on Hair for next year.

The duo produced three Oscar ceremonies, including the ratings-topping telecast hosted by Ellen Degeneres.

On Broadway, Zadan and Meron produced together of revivals of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying” and “Promises, Promises” on Broadway, as well as Lifetime;s long-running dramedy Drop Dead Diva NBC’s cult drama Smash.

As an author Zadan wrote “Sondheim & Co.,” a definitive biography of Stephen Sondheim.

Zadan and Meron’s productions have earned a total of six Academy Awards, five Golden Globes, 17 Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, a Grammy Award, six GLAAD Awards, four NAACP Image Awards and two Tony Awards.