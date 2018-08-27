NBC’s preseason edition of Sunday Night Football (1.6 rating in adults 18-49 demo, 6.6 million viewers) pitting the Dallas Cowboys and Arizona Cardinals gave the network an easy overall ratings victory last night, though CBS’ Big Brother (1.5, 5.66M) and ABC’s game-show block fared well against the NFL matchup, with the game shows all gaining in the ratings.

The Cardinals won 27-3 Sunday in the capper of Week 3 of the NFL preseason, with one more slate of games next week before NBC kicks off the regular season September 6. In time-zone-adjusted metered-market results, Sunday’s game from 8:15-11 PM ET averaged a 4.8 rating, according to early Nielsen numbers. Those stats get adjusted more than usual in the final numbers which will come later.

NBC’s Dateline (1.0, 5.77M) started the night for the network at 7 PM, where CBS’ 60 Minutes (0.6, 7.25M) was the night’s most-watched program overall.

The latter led into Big Brother, which was down a tenth from a week ago but still was the night’s highest-rated non-sports broadcast. Its demo result topped an original of ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud (1.1, 6.33M), though Feud took total viewers and was up a tenth in the demo from a week ago. That was the same for fresh episodes of ABC’s other game shows on the night — The $100,000 Pyramid (0.9, 5.13M) at 9 PM, also up a tenth, and To Tell The Truth (0.8, 3.87M) at 10, up two-tenths — with both facing reruns.

Fox aired reruns Sunday, as did CBS after 9 PM.

Overall early numbers: NBC (1.4, 6.39M), ABC (0.9, 5.02), CBS (0.7, 4.79M) and Fox (0.7, 1.82M).