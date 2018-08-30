The Costume Designers Guild has buttoned up a date for its 2019 trophy show. The 21st CDGA ceremony is set for Tuesday, February 19, at the Beverly Hilton. Nominations will be announced on January 10.

The CDG — IATSE local 892 — includes more than 1,000 costume designers and illustrators working in motion pictures, TV, commercials, music videos and new media programs around the world. Submissions, nomination and final ballot voting will be conducted online.

I, Tonya and The Shape of Water were the big winners at the 2018 CDGA on the feature side, with The Crown and Game of Thrones taking the top TV prizes.

Here is the timeline for the 21st annual CDGA:

Monday, October 1: 21stCDGA Submissions Open. Submissions accessible via CDG website. Notification to membership.

Friday, November 30: Submission Entries close at 5 PM PT

Monday, December 17: Nomination Ballot voting opens online at 6 PM PT

Friday, January 4: Nomination Ballots voting closes at 5 PM PT

Thursday, January 10: Official Announcement of Nominees to the Press

Monday, January 21: Final Ballot voting opens online at 6 PM PT

Friday, February 8: Final Ballot voting closes at 5 PM PT

Tuesday, February 19: Winners Announced at the 21st CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards)