American Horror Story alums Connie Britton and Dylan McDermott are making a return appearance for FX’s next iteration Apocalypse, Deadline has learned.

Their returns had been speculated since Apocalypse is a crossover of Murder House and Coven. Britton and McDermott appeared in the first season, Murder House, playing a husband and wife who move into a haunted house with their daughter Violet played by Taissa Farmiga, who already was confirmed to return for Apocalypse. McDermott also appeared in Season 2, Asylum, playing a different character. Britton appeared only in Season 1.

FX

Also returning for the new season are Coven cast members Stevie Nicks, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Emma Roberts, Frances Conroy and Gabourey Sidibe, along with Jessica Lange, Kathy Bates, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Leslie Grossman and Billie Lourd. Dynasty queen Joan Collins also will join the cast as the grandmother of Peters’ character.

During the show’s TCA panel earlier this month, Apocalypse executive producer Alexis Martin Woodall said the season’s title should be taken at face value. “The story begins with the end of the world, and then our world begins,” she said.

Britton and McDermott’s return was first reported by The Wrap.