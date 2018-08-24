Common, who starred in installments of Lionsgate’s John Wick and Now You See Me film franchises, is expanding his relationship with the company, signing an overall television deal to develop and produce new TV series via his Freedom Road Productions.

“We’re thrilled to have the talented multi-hyphenate Common join our television team along with his longtime manager and producing partner Derek Dudley, President of Production Shelby Stone, and creative executive Melisa Resch,” said Lionsgate Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak. “Common’s expertise from working across all different artistic platforms offers a rich and exciting creative vision to our group. We look forward to the bold, premium content Freedom Road Productions will bring to our deep and diverse television slate.”

Common’s additional film credits include roles in Wanted and Selma, for which he earned an Oscar for the original song “Glory.” He also received an Emmy for his music in Ava DuVernay’s Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning documentary 13th. Common is currently starring in and executive producing the hit television series The Chi on Showtime, which is going into its second season. His upcoming film projects include Warner Brothers’ Smallfoot, Fox’s The Hate U Give, Hunter Killer from Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment label and indie films Three Seconds and All About Nina.

“I’m proud to expand my relationship with the innovative content creator Lionsgate,” said Common. “The studio offers a collaborative, creative freedom that is unique in the entertainment industry, which makes them a perfect partner for Freedom Road Productions. I’m looking forward to teaming up with Kevin, Chris and the Lionsgate collective on exciting and fresh television programming.”

Common joins Lionsgate TV’s roster of creative talent that includes Dear White People’s Justin Simien and Yvette Bowser, Eric and Kim Tannenbaum (Two and a Half Men), Courtney Kemp (Power), Eugenio Derbez and Ben O’Dell (Overboard, Instructions Not Included), Jenny Bicks (Sex and the City) and Dexter’s John Goldwyn, among others.

Common is repped by UTA, Dudley and attorney David Fox.