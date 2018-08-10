EXCLUSIVE: The Crown‘s Anna Chancellor and The Wire‘s Clarke Peters have joined the cast of Come Away, the fantasy drama starring Angelina Jolie and David Oyelowo that is serving as the live-action debut of Brave director Brenda Chapman. The pic has just started filming in the UK for seven weeks, followed by three weeks in Los Angeles.

As Deadline scooped in May, the pic, from UK-based Fred Films and Oyelowo’s Yoruba Saxon Productions, is imagined as a prequel to Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan and was scripted by Marissa Kate Goodhill.

The plot: Before Alice went to Wonderland, and before Peter became Pan, they were brother and sister who live an idyllic childhood with parents Jack and Rose (Oyelowo and Jolie) and older brother David. Fate turns their games of tea parties, pirates and lost boys upside down, setting the stage for their iconic journeys into Wonderland and Neverland.

Keira Chansa and Jordan Nash, both newcomers, have been set to play Alice and Peter, respectively. Reece Yates will play David. Leesa Kahn, James Spring, Oyelowo, Jolie and Andrea Keir are producing.

For Jolie, this comes after she began production on Maleficent 2 in May. Oyelowo recently wrapped shooting on BBC One’s six-part event adaptation of Les Misérables.