The CBS series Code Black came to an end in July, but fans of the series aren’t ready to say goodbye. Kelly Kahl, President of CBS Entertainment, addressed the possibility of bringing back the Marcia Gay Harden-fronted medical drama during the CBS executive panel at TCA Sunday morning.

“It’s a well done show,” Kahl said adding, “we’d like to figure out a way” to bring it back.

Kahl said that the third and final season was a good season and was consistent with viewers during the summer, but “economics challenged it” but it was “performing well.”

Created by Michael Seitzman based on Ryan McGarry’s feature documentary, Code Black defied conventions during its run, including revamping a portion of its cast every season to resemble real life at a hospital where residents graduate and move on and new ones come in every year.

Deadline recently interviewed Seitzman where he shared an idea he had for the fourth season of the series which also starred Rob Lowe, Boris Kodjoe and Luis Guzman. He also revealed that they had reached out to streaming services to continue the series and was “hopeful” that it would find a new home.