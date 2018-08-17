EXCLUSIVE: Milo Gibson has signed with Alchemy Entertainment for management and is also joining Millennium Media’s Rod Lurie-directed film The Outpost based on CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper’s novel.

Adapted by Oscar-nominated The Fighter writing duo Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson, The Outpost tells the true story of the 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of some 400 enemy insurgents in northeastern Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Originally built to engage the locals in community development projects, Combat Outpost Keating — located at the bottom of three steep mountains just 14 miles from the Pakistani border — faced a constant threat of being attacked by the Taliban, putting the U.S. soldiers stationed there at significant risk. When the brass finally chose to close the base, the Taliban enemy found out and decided to make a statement.

Gibson will play Captain Robert Yllescas, who was killed during the operation in Afghanistan and later awarded the Purple Heart. Gibson will star alongside Orlando Bloom, Scott Eastwood and Caleb Landry Jones.

Gibson is the son of Mel Gibson, and made his feature debut in his father’s Oscar-nominated feature Hacksaw Ridge. Gibson stars in Peter Facinelli’s directorial debut Breaking & Exiting which opens today. Upcoming credits include David Blair’s World War II drama Hurricane in September and Todd Randall’s Brother’s Keeper opposite Laurence Fishburne in 2019. Gibson’s other credits include The Tribes of Palos Verdes opposite Jennifer Garner.

In addition to Alchemy Entertainment, Gibson will continue to be repped by Paradigm Agency.