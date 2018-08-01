CNN plans to air a final season of the late Anthony Bourdain’s Parts Unknown, with one episode already complete and four others – some set in Manhattan’s Lower East Side – will be finished by the directors who filmed them.

The news came in an exclusive Los Angeles Times report today.

The sole episode completed before Bourdain’s June 8 death features a trip to Kenya with United Shades of America host W. Kamau Bell. That episode will be the last to have Bourdain’s written narration, according to the report.

Other episodes of the upcoming season – expected to launch this fall – will include a finale devoted to Bourdain’s impact on the world, with fan reactions and reflections from friends and people who appeared on the show. The penultimate episode will feature cast and crew discussing the making of the series, and will feature outtakes and behind the scenes footage, according to The Times.